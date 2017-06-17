PESHAWAR - Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chairman has said that Pakistan People Party would not make any electoral alliance with other parties in the province and would clean sweep the up-coming 2018 general elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He was talking to media persons at the resident of Pakistan People Party Provincial President Hamayun Khan here.

He said that he had planned three days visit for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, but due to Ramzan-ul-Mubarik he cut his visit to a single day to meet with party provincial leaders. He added that after Eid he would visit all nook and corners of the province to mobilize party workers regarding preparation for the next general elections.

He said that those who are saying that the future of Pakistan People Party was black are living in a fool’s paradise.

He maintained that they would prove that Pakistan People Party is the largest political party of the country and the day is not far when it would get thumping majority to form government in the provinces of the country. Bilawal also met with Iqbal Khan, father of Mashal Khan. He assured his full cooperation from PPP side and hoped that soon the killer would be punished in the court of justice. Mashal father informed Bilawal regarding the problems and threats given by his opponents during the trail process.

Bilawal said that Iqbal Khan would be provided full proof security and every step would be taken to satisfy him in the judicial process of the case.

He said that PPP with the support of other party would arrange a grand seminar to pay tributes to Mashal Khan.

Young Doctor Association also visited the resident of Hamayun Khan and informed him regarding the problems facing to the doctors community in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Bilawal Bhutto expressed his sympathies with protesting doctors and vowed his support with the doctors’ community. He condemned the baton-charge of police on protesting doctors and asked the Khyber- Kakhtunkhwa government and the chief minister to fulfill the genuine demands of the doctors to end their strike.