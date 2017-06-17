ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani on Friday expressed grave concerns over threats to Aitzaz Hasan's family by the Taliban. In a statement, Senator Ghani said that it was very unfortunate that a young boy's family who sacrificed his life to save his school mates had to go through this trauma. He not only protected his fellow students but also gave a message to these terrorists that every child of this nation was ready to protect this country from these terrorists.