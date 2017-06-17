ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani on Friday expressed grave concerns over threats to Aitzaz Hasan's family by the Taliban. In a statement, Senator Ghani said that it was very unfortunate that a young boy's family who sacrificed his life to save his school mates had to go through this trauma. He not only protected his fellow students but also gave a message to these terrorists that every child of this nation was ready to protect this country from these terrorists.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 17-Jun-2017 here.
PPP with families of Aitzaz, Mashal: Ghani
RELATED NEWS
MORE IN NATIONAL
comments powered by Disqus