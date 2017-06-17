ISLAMABAD - Expressing solidarity with Muslims facing oppression in various parts of the world, the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has stressed the need for unity among Muslim-majority countries.

The council has urged Muslims to stand united against the forces of terrorism and extremism, which were wrongly tagged with Islam.

On the call of the PUC, rallies were brought out in various parts of the country by the affiliated parties and bodies to mark Yom-i-Nida-i-Muslim, said a statement issued by the PUC.

The rallies were brought out to show solidarity with Muslims facing atrocities and rights violations in various parts of the world.

The PUC bodies also passed condemnation resolutions against terrorism and extremism, and the coercion against the Muslims in various parts of the world mainly in Syria, Iraq, Kashmir and Palestine.

The main protest rallies were brought out in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Azad Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Khaniwal, Gujrat, Sargodha, Rajanpur, Jhang, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum and Sialkot.

Terrorist organisations, which are being created to promote anarchy in the Muslim-majority countries, could only be countered by standing united against the menace.

These terrorists have nothing to do with Islam and are toeing the agenda of the enemies of Islam and Muslims, speakers said, while addressing these gatherings.

They further said that the situation in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Kashmir and Burma demanded of the Muslim-majority states to take a united stand on the issue and play their due role in bringing solace to the Muslims facing worst kind of atrocities.

The central chairman of the PUC and the member of Islamic Ideology Council Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, while addressing a gathering in connection with Yom-i- Nida-i-Muslim urged the Muslim world to take immediate measures for a solution to the crises in Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Kashmir.