GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various robbery and theft incidents here on Tuesday.

In Baghbanpura police station limits, robbers looted Rs14 thousands and cell phone from Basharat; bandits snatched Rs15 thousands, two cell phones and gold ornaments from Waseem in Peoples Colony area; in Alipur Chattha, armed men intercepted Faisal and his family and snatched Rs80 thousands, gold ornaments and other valuables; in Sadar Wazirabad area, Dilshad was deprived of Rs40 thousands, three cell phones and gold chain on gunpoint; and in Kotwali area, robbers looted Rs23 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone from a woman.

In Gakhar Mandi, bandits looted Rs30 thousands and cell phone from Jasim; in Tatleywali, armed men entered in the house of Faroqq and looted Rs50 thousands, gold ornaments and other valuables; at Ferozwala, bandits snatched Rs22 thousands, gold ring and cell phone from Waheeed; in Sadar police station limits, Riasat was deprived of Rs. 67 thousands, three cell phones and gold ornaments; at Ahmed Nagar, swindlers took away cash, gold ornaments and cell phone from Abdul Jabbar; and in Sadar Wazirabad area, armed men looted Rs20 thousands , cell phone and gold ornaments from Ghafran and his family.

In theft incidents, thieves swept the houses and shops of Ali Raza, Fareed, Nafees, Murid Hussain and Jasim while car of Imran and motorcycle of Ishaq were stolen from different places.