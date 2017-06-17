Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will appear before Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) at 11 am today.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will reach Judicial Academy in Islamabad without official protocol. Senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will, however, accompany him.

The JIT will question him regarding Huddaibiya Paper Mills.

Furthermore, capital police has tightened the security of Judicial Complex.

The traffic police have blocked roads surrounding the academy for normal traffic as citizens have been asked to use alternative routes.

Shahbaz Sharif met Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar in Punjab House. Both discussed today's hearing before JIT.

On June 15th, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing his family’s offshore business dealings.

He is the first sitting prime minister to appear before any investigating agency of the country.

In the past, prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had been summoned for presenting their stances, but both of them were called by a judicial forum (Supreme Court) and not by any investigation body.

Even Raja, who was a respondent in a corruption case involving rental power projects, never personally appeared before NAB investigators while in office.

Law enforcement agencies have taken stringent security measures for PM Sharif’s appearance before the JIT. As many as 2,500 security personnel of Rangers, police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), traffic police and special branch will be deployed for providing him security cover.

The JIT had issued summons to Premier Nawaz on June 8, asking him to appear at the Federal Judicial Academy on June 15 and bring along relevant record of Panama Papers case.

The probe team, headed by FIA Additional DG Wajid Zia, will quiz the prime minister over corruption and money laundering allegations against his family.