ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday (today) will appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case involving Sharif family’s offshore business dealings

The JIT had earlier summoned Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the probe team on June 17.

The Punjab chief minister is expected to appear before the JIT at around 11am at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA).

Sources said that the younger Sharif has been asked by the JIT to bring with him documents related to the Hudaibya Paper Mills. The JIT headed Wajid Zia has been quizzing the Sharif family over the alleged money-laundering charges.

Other members of the JIT include Amir Aziz of the State Bank of Pakistan, Bilal Rasool of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Irfan Naeem Mangi of the National Accountability Bureau, Brig Nauman Saeed of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Brig Kamran Khursheed of the Military Intelligence.