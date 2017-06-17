Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said to establish Keti Bandar project for which his government has finally engaged an international consortium of consultants to carry out study for laying railway line, installation of power plant and construction of jetty to transport equipment and machinery at Keti Bander by realizing the dream of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto he took this important step.

While presiding CM House over a meeting regarding Keti Bandar today. The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, Special Secretary Energy Department Rasid Hussain Kazi, DG SCA Mr. Abu Bakar Madani, Technical officer Shariq Raza, Chief Investment Finance Shahnawaz.

He said that the Keti Bandar Project was conceived by prime minister [former] Benazir Bhutto but due to political reasons it could not be materilaised. “Now, her government in Sindh is going to make Keti Bandar mega project a reality,” he said and added “we have included it in CPEC projects.”

Chief Minister Secretary Energy Agha Wasif said M/s Bridge Factor Consortium has been engaged. The firm will carry out feasibility study of Keti Bandar Project. The study includes laying of 450 km railway line from Thar coalfield to Keti Bandar, installation of 1320 MW power plant extendable up to 10,000 MW at Keti Bandar and development of jetty to cater transportation of machinery and equipment for power house. He added that strategic environmental assessment would also be integral part of the study.

Wasif also said that the Chief Minister has entrusted Energy Department to pursue development of Keti Bandar and allowed utilization of Project Development Fund for the study. The study would cost Rs326.44 million that would cover all aspect of development. “The consultant will also prepare business plan and assist government up to financial close,” he said and added the feasibility would be completed within 10-month and the project being part of CEPC is expected to bring Chinese financing.

Mr. Khurshed Anwar Jamali, Chairman BoD SECMC emphasised on the need of preparing complete master plan, Special Economic Zone and future expansion provisions in the area.

At opening of the meeting, Mr. Waseem Ahmed, Chairman P&D Board stated that development of Keti Bandar is an important part of the Sindh government strategy towards developing the energy sector. Sindh Energy Department is pursuing development of Keti Bandar project vigorously.