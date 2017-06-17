ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday said that his party would not let PML-N create hurdles in the implementation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) decision.

PML-N leaders through their statements are also hinting that they won’t accept the decision if it went against them, he said.

"We will make you accept the JIT's decision," he said adding PTI stood by the judiciary and warned that threats to JIT would result in mass agitation in the country.

Khan was talking to reporters after the joining ceremony of former federal minister of PPP Imtiaz Safdar Waraich.

The PTI chairman welcomed Waraich’s decision and stated that his inclusion would strengthen PTI in Gujranwala division.

Meanwhile, Khan again demanded of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign from the office amid JIT probe. He accused the prime Minister of making a dangerous insinuation through his speech after his appearance before JIT, giving the impression as if there was a conspiracy being hatched against them (the judiciary or the military).

Imran said that he and his party stood by the institutions. The investigation team must not feel threatened or worried by the threats being hurled at them as they have the support of the masses, he maintained.

Imran said that people of Pakistan didn’t give Nawaz a mandate for corruption and money laundering.

Referring to the premier’s statement about a larger JIT in 2018, Khan asked if being elected grants one the licence to be involved in corruption.

This nation is in debt because of the ongoing corruption and money laundering, he said, adding that the Qatari prince’s letter was a fraud. They don't have any other way to prove how the money had gone from Pakistan to purchase the London properties. ’The PM did not produce that letter for eight months and suddenly brought it out after his address at the Parliament’.