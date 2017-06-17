MULTAN/DERA GHAZI KHAN-The personnel of Punjab Rangers along with other law enforcement agencies foiled a major terrorism bid and killed two terrorists while the Counter-Terrorism Department nicked three suspected terrorists.

In DG Khan, the personnel of Punjab Rangers along with other law enforcement agencies conducted intelligence based operation in the jurisdiction of Kot Mubarak and Saddr police stations late the other night.

At the sight of the LEAs personnel, the terrorists started indiscriminate firing on them, which ensued a brief shootout. Resultantly two terrorists were killed who were planning terror action on martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), being observed on 21st of Ramazan on Saturday (today).

The dead bodies were shifted for medico-legal formalities while further investigation is underway.

In Multan, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested three alleged terrorists from Shujabad Town in the wee hours of Friday. According to CTD sources, the alleged terrorists were identified as Abdul Hameed, Lal Gull and Deen Muhammad. The CTD sources claimed that the arrested persons are belonging to a banned terrorist organisation and three hand grenades were also recovered from their possession. The accused were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

The CTD sources said that the police received information that some persons were planning subversive activity near Kala Pul, at which a CTD team conducted a raid and arrested the alleged terrorists. The CTD officials claimed that the arrest prevented a big carnage as the terrorists were planning a major terrorist attack. Sources said that the arrested accused were being quizzed.

Rs2b health

project on the cards

The Punjab health department has approved new projects worth Rs2 billion to be executed at district and tehsil levels in entire province, sources disclosed.

The funds will be utilised to set up burn units, physiotherapy centres, dental treatment facilities, ICU units, electronic medical record system and diagnostic facilities at the District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals.

Sources revealed that the Punjab Government had released the funds for the above mentioned projects and work on these schemes would begin by August 2017. Sources added that the motive behind launching these projects was to offer as many as possible healthcare facilities to the citizens at tehsil and district levels.