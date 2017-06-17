A grandfather, son and grandson were shot dead when unidentified men opened fire on them in Chakwal’s Talagang tehsil on Saturday.

The grandfather, identified as Ghulam Ali, son, Shabir Haider, and grandson, Zeeshan Haider, were shot dead over old enmity, according to the police. Upon information, the police reached the site and shifted the bodies to the Talagang tehsil hospital. Initial investigation reveals that the unidentified gunmen where riding motorcycles.

The area was cordoned off for the arrest of the suspects. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.