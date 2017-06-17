ATTOCK - In a horrifying attempted suicide incident, a woman jumped into a deep well along with her three children in the Hazro police limits on Friday, resulting in the death of her two children, who drowned.

Police said that the woman, a resident of Mohala Lodhi Abad in Hazro, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, after an altercation with her husband Fayyaz over a financial issue, took her three children along and jumped into the deep well before the locals intervened and rescued her and one of her children.

However, her other two children who were alter identified as Muzamil, 4, and Muqadas, one-year-old, died instantly. The woman and her five-year-old daughter were rescued and shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

According to sources, a brawl between the couple was routine matter over monetary issues. The children had demanded new shoes and clothes for Eid and when the woman asked her husband, a rickshaw driver by profession, to arrange some money, he flatly refused and exchanged hot words with her before leaving for work.

SHO Hazro Police Station Saqib Abbasi told newsmen that an FIR will be registered against the woman will face charges of attempted suicide.

Except for a few families, the majority of the people in Hazro are well off, as a large number of their sons and relatives live in the UK, Canada, America and Gulf countries, who send them back the money.

These days Iftar parties and dinners are arranged by the wealthy at the mass level on a daily basis.

The local community is seeing the attempt of the poverty-stricken woman with complete disbelief.

Meanwhile, police and law enforcement agencies arrested two suspects from Hassanabdal and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

On a tip-off, police and security forces intercepted a Haripur-bound vehicle coming from Rawalpindi near Cadet College Chowk and arrested the two suspects and recovered a Kalashnikov, one rifle, one 9 MM pistol with other ammunition from the two suspects identified as Ismail, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan, and Mohammad Akram, a resident of Haripur.

Both the suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation, sources said.