SAHIWAL: A woman was killed for refusing a man’s marriage proposal in Barkat Town on Friday.

Farzana, 28, was married to Rahim 10 years back but he died soon after the marriage. She married against on the wishes of her parents but soon they got divorced.

According to reports, Farzana developed relations a man named Asif, he resided in the same town, he proposed to her but she refused it.

Between Thursday and Friday night, Asif raised the marriage issue while visiting her home, but while they had an argument over it, Asif shot her dead. Asif, the suspect, then fled the scene after committing the crime.

After autopsy the body was handed over to Farzana’s family.