Joint search and intelligence based operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in DG Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sialkot, Shakargarh and Jand, Attock and Sheikhupura under the umbrella of Pakistan Army’s countrywide operation Raddul Fasaad, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, 46 suspects were apprehended, 11 of which belonged to Afghanistan. Weapons and ammo were also recovered from the detainees.

Pakistan Army launched its anti-terrorist offensive on 22nd February, the latest in a series of operations security forces launched to counter militants.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general of the military’s media wing, said the operation is aimed at “indiscriminately” tackling terrorism.