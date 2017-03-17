SIALKOT-Police smashed an inter-district gang of the donkey thieves and arrested its 12 members red handed here on Thursday.

Police have busted the Ehtesham alias Shamu Gang and arrested Pervaiz, Imran, Irfan, Amanat, Shan, Zulfiqar, Ehtesham alias Shamu, the ring leader, Khalid, Khali Din, Sultan, Akram Sheikh and Irfan, a police officer said.

He added that the accused used to sell the hides of the stolen donkeys after slaughtering them. He said that the accused have confessed to slaughtering 90 donkeys after stealing them from the different parts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

The accused told the police that the accused used to sell the hides for Rs5000 each to Lahore based gangs which export the hides of the donkeys to China, Taiwan, Thailand, Hog Kong and Vietnam at Rs20,000.

He said that the gang was active in Sialkot district for the last six months. The DSP said that the Daska police have traced out 13 cases of the donkey theft and slaughtering registered at different police stations in Sialkot district.

DSP Lal Muhammad told newsmen that the accused also slaughtered 15 donkeys in the local fields of village Siraanwali-Satrah Daska tehsil after stealing the donkeys from different Deras last night. The accused were fleeing after taking the hides of the donkeys when the police arrested them. Police have sent the accused behind bars.

YOUTH CONFESSES TO KILLING MOTHER-IN-LAW: During preliminary investigation, arrested youth Faisal has confessed to killing his mother-in-law Naseem Akhtar.

The accused told the Daska police that he planned to take revenge on his rivals as they had got registered a case (No.244/2017) at Daska City police station against him. Faisal had tried but remained unable to molest their two boys Rizwan and Hassan near Municipal Stadium Daska on March 12, 2017. However, he got bail before arrest.

Faisal added that he planned to kill his mother-in-law Naseem Akhtar to indict his rivals in her murder case in a bid to take revenge of his insult. He revealed that he shot dead his mother-in-law at her house in Daska city’s congested Sohawa locality on March 15, 2017. Police arrested him in the case over a suspicion and he confessed to killing her.