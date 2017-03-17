Several terrorists have been killed in air strikes launched by the military in Rajgal valley, about 90 km (60 miles) west of the city of Peshawar on today as stated by ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the action was taken on a tip-off regarding presence of Lashkar-e-Islam chief Mangal Bagh.

Militants still maintain some hideouts close to the Pak-Afghan border. The anti-terror operation has squeezed some militants groups into small pockets of territory, while others have fled over the border into lawless areas of eastern Afghanistan.

Earlier, eight militants and three security personnel got killed in two separate incidents.

Pak Army troops foiled an attempted suicide attack on a paramilitary training centre in Shabqadar in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two suicide bombers and a soldier were killed in the attempted attack, while another soldier was wounded.

In Khyber Agency, militants from across the border attempted physical attack on Frontier Constabulary (FC) check post. During exchange of fire, six attackers and two FC soldiers were killed.

Since a wave of violence in February claimed more than 130 lives across Pakistan, authorities there have sealed the main border crossings with Afghanistan, blaming the neighbouring country for giving sanctuary to Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants.