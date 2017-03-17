Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa said that all the complaints regarding census operation are being addressed properly, Radio Pakistan reported Friday.

Briefing news persons in Islamabad on Friday evening, he said that all the enumerators have been clearly directed not to use lead pencils while filling the forms.

Asif Bajwa said there are also reports of fake teams at few places.

He said the staff of the census consists of an enumerator in green waistcoat with card and army soldier in uniform.

He said it is responsibility of the citizens to report about the fake teams for immediate action.

Asif Bajwa said that machine readable forms are being used to ensure the transparency.

He said all areas and blocks will be covered during the census operation and any area which is missed by the team will be covered by reserved team if identified.