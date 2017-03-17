GUJRAT-The two-day 3rd annual Book Fair will begin at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat from Monday.

According to an UoG press release issued on Thursday, about 31 publishers, book-sellers and distributors will participate in the book fair. They will put on display thousands of books on a variety of subjects.

“The book fair is a permanent feature of the university calendar which is held to enhance love for book reading among the students,” Chief Librarian Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali said, adding an advisory committee to be headed by VC Dr Ziaul Qayyum has been set up for successful organisation of the event.

The organising committee will consist of Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Chief Security Officer Raja Umar Yunus, Director Student Services Centre (SSC) Muhammad Yaqoob, senior librarians Muhammad Imran Siddiqui and Muhammad Waris Bhatti. The UoG book fair provides the teachers as well as students with an opportunity to buy latest books on a variety of subjects on reduced prices.