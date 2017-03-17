ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan on Thursday resolved to continue and further increase military cooperation between the two countries, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Thursday.

The three-day visit of the Chief of Army Staff comes after General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a detailed briefing about Pakistan preparation to secure the multi-billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan Army has set up a special security wing to secure the CPEC.

According to ISPR, General Bajwa thanked the Chinese leadership for their defence support and cooperation and termed it a source of strength between the two countries. General Bajwa is expected to hold meetings with China’s senior political and military leadership.

He met Executive Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, Vice Chairman Central Military Commission General Fan Changlong, Chief of Joint Services Department General Fang Funghui and General Li Zuocheng Commander People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Chinese leadership on the occasion also expressed their complete understanding of the geo-political and security environment of the region.

China’s leadership appreciated Pakistan’s fight against terrorism with a special mention of eliminating Al-Qaeda, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the East Turkmenistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), added the ISPR statement.

China blames ETIM for carrying out attacks in its far western region of Xinjiang, home to the Muslim Uighur people. China had long urged Islamabad to weed out what it says are militants from Xinjiang.

China, during the meetings held, also expressed concern over the growing threat of the militant Islamic State and ETIM in Afghanistan.

They expressed their satisfaction on the security measures taken to safeguard the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Chinese vice premier also lauded the rapid development of ties between the two countries. Both sides also agreed to maintain high level contacts.