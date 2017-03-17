RAHIM YAR KHAN-Dozens of Old Sabzi Mandi cart vendors and the Pakistan People’s Party workers protested and blocked the GPO Chowk against the alleged torture of Municipal Committee (MC) officials.

PPP divisional president Javed Iqbal Warriach and city president Safdar Kanjoo reached GPO Chowk and joined the protesters. They told reporters that more than 30 MC employees led by land officers Sarwar Sani and Kamran arrived in the market and started picking the fruit and vegetables of cart vendors. They said that the MC staff took action against them as majority of the poor vendors have affiliations with PPP.

They further said that Sarwar Sani ordered his staff to torture 80 years old vendor Abdul Majeed because he resisted the action against the vendors. They said that four MC employees dragged him on the road from Milad Chowk to Railway Chowk and handed over to police. They added that later MC staff with the help of police picked his son Aalamgir and grandson Asad Raza who works at a garment shop, and shifted them to police station. They alleged that PML-N MC chairman was victimising the poor PPP vendors by using MC staff.

Later, the PPP leaders reached the police station for registration of an FIR against MC staff but the SHO refused to register the case on which they announced their workers to conclude the protest and announced to held protest today (Friday).

When contacted, land officer Sarwar Sani said that his staff went there to remove encroachments but the vendors started abusing them.

On which he called police which arrested four persons. He further said that he had submitted an application against the vendors in police station A Division for registration of FIR on the charge of quarrelling with MC staff. No one will be spared in the anti-encroachment operation, he said.