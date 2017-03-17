BAHAWALNAGAR-The Counter-Terrorism Department on Thursday nicked a suspected terrorist and recovered explosive material from his possession.

According to CTD sources, the lawmen conducted a raided on a shrine at Chak Nadir Shah and arrested the suspected terrorist identified as Sikandar Hayyat. The CTD recovered explosive material from the suspect possession and shifted him to undisclosed location.

FAKE FACTORY UNEARTHED

The City “A” Division police seized a factory manufacturing spurious tea and other eatable items.

According to police, the “A” Division Police raided near Mubarak gate and unearthed a factory, manufacturing fake tea, ice-cream and fake spices. The police arrested the accused and recovered equipment. The police have started further investigation.