LAHORE - Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department yesterday confirmed the arrest of four persons for facilitating the attackers involved in the deadly Lahore suicide blast.
A CTD spokesman on Thursday identified the arrested facilitators of terrorists as Irfan Khan, son of Khan Gull resident of Tehsil Safi District Mohmand Agency, Atta-ur-Rehman, son of Sultan Muhammad resident of Tehsil Upper Mohmand, Abdullah, son of Fazl-e-Rabbi resident of Tehsil Mamoon District Bajaur and Imam Shah, son of Ghulam Jan resident of Mohmand Agency.
“Today, on March 16th 2017, on the pointation of Anwaar-Ul-Haq, the main suspect of suicide blast at Chairing cross Mall Road, Lahore, a CTD team raided a Plaza near Darbar Shah Muhammad Ghous on Lahore’s Circular Road and arrested four of his accomplices/facilitators who had assisted Anwaar in the suicide blast,” the spokesman said. The suspects have been shifted to a facility for further interrogation.
The CTD team also recovered a sizable amount of hand-grenades, explosives, prima cord, electric detonator and circuits used for making suicide vests from their possession, the CTD official said.
