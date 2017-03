French ambassador to Pakistan Martine Dorance has said France wants to be a gateway for Pakistan to Europe and will welcome more students for receiving higher education in the French universities.

“We will welcome more students from Pakistan in our country. We want to be a gateway to Europe for Pakistan,” said the ambassador in her brief remarks at a reception she hosted on the occasion of French Higher Education Week and to celebrate Francophonie Day late yesterday.

The ambassador said a 21 member delegation of French universities was already here to visit higher seats of learning in the Federal Capital as well as in Karachi and Lahore. The basic objective of their visit was to foster relations with Pakistani universities and further strengthen cooperation between Paris and Islamabad in academic and scientific fields, she added.

Francophonie Day is one of the biggest linguistic event celebrated since long by 900 million people across the world hence there were many good reasons to learn French, said the ambassador.

The Chairman of the Higher Education (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed on the occasion told the media that the visit of the representatives of French universities would help strengthen academic cooperation between the two countries.It would provide both sides an opportunity to discuss various issues regarding higher education, he said.

He said, of the 705 Pakistani students sent to France on scholarships for higher education, 400 students have already completed PhDs from many French universities.

The two countries were also cooperating in the field of Culture and Pakistan would hold an exhibition in France in August next year where it would display pieces of archeology, said Dr. Mukhtar.

The reception besides others was attended by diplomats from different countries and representatives of the French universities visiting Pakistan to explore new avenues of cooperation in the field of higher education between the two countries.