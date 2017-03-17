KARACHI - Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani has demanded that Abbottabad Commission’s report be made public stating that Hussain Haqqani has no status and is a worthless person.

Talking to media after hearing of TADAP scandal case in Karachi, in Anti- Corruption Court, he said that PPP does not need to adopt an apologetic attitude on matter of Hussain Haqqani, as we have been demanding since first day that Abbottabad Commission report be made public so that those responsible could be determined. In response to a question, ex-PM said that former Ambassador Hussain Haqqani had no significance but media was giving importance to him.

It should be remained clear that former Pakistani Ambassador had levelled serious accusations against former President Asif Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani on the matter of issuing visa to US CIA agents and Abbottabad operation in his column.

Haqqani had claimed in a Washington Post article that PPP government was taken into confidence over the Abbottabad operation.

Gilani pronounced that Pakistan is awaiting Panama case decision ,however, only time will tell that who gains benefit from the issue.

Earlier, Anti-Corruption Court adjourned the hearing of the multi-million-rupee Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) corruption scandal against former Prime Minister due to absence of Yousuf Raza Gilanis’s lawyer Farooq H Neak till April 13.