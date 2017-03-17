GUJRANWALA: A girl with the assistance of her friends allegedly kidnapped a groom-to-be in Gujranwala.

Victim identified as Ali Hamza, was abducted last month by some unidentified men from his mobile phone shop in Model town. On the indication of family, police officers lodged a case against three people including two girls.

Station House Officer (SHO) revealed that the kidnapped boy had friendship with several girls on social networking website. He further said that Ali Hamza’s family received call from suspects, demanding ransom money for his release.