HAFIZABAD-With connivance of corrupt bureaucrats and policemen, human traffickers in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi and others towns of the district are running illegal business of sending jobless people abroad after extorting huge amount.

They set trap to net the jobless youth through their advertisements and touts and offer lucrative package abroad but when the victims reach their destination they face multiple problems and inconvenience. Some of the so-called recruiting agents have developed friendly relations with the police and bureaucrats in order to save their skin and they are running their so-called business with impunity.

Recently, the FIA raided different places of Gujranwala division including Hafizabad district and nabbed about two dozen human traffickers. Locals have called upon the FIA not to make half-hearted raids on such accused but launch combining operation to stop human trafficking which is not only tarnishing the image of the country but also creating misery and financial problems to hapless youth.

AWARDS: Three Civil Defence personnel, one Hafiz-i-Quran and three students of Government High School No. were rewarded cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- each in recognition of their good performance.

Hafiz Muhammad Arshad and his brother Ali Zain Asif and Ali Hasnain Asif were awarded for their best recitation of Holy Quran and Na’at Khwani while three Civil Defence workers Mujtaba Sherazi, Haroon Saleh and Zulfiqar were also awarded for their best performance by the DC Hafizabad.

ELECTROCUTION: A young electrician in Kot Hassan Khan village was electrocuted while repairing electric wires in his shop. He received serious electric shocks and died before any medical aid could be made available to him.