Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan has said that co-chairperson of Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Asif Zardari has offered him to join his party which I declined.

Talking to media, he further said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was notorious for having terrorists, extortionists, target killers and land grabbers in its ranks but all those terrorists are now part of Pak Sarzameen Party.

Dr Ishratul Ebad also said that the candidates backed by MQM-London would win majority of seats in Karachi during the next general elections.