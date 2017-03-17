New Delhi:- India approached Pakistan government on Thursday to trace the missing Gaddi Nashin of Nizamuddin Dargah, Nazim Ali Nizami, and his elder brother expressing concern about their safety after their family was unable to contact them, reported Indian media. The family of the two brothers had approached the Indian government on Thursday afternoon. Following this, the matter was taken up both in Islamabad and New Delhi to help find them, since the circumstances of their disappearance appeared suspicious.–Monitoring Desk

Nazim Ali frequently travelled to Pakistan since the Nizamuddin Dargah has a link with the Data Darbar Sufi shrine in Lahore. He had also established links with other religious scholars in Pakistan.

It was learnt that Nazim Ali and his elder brother, Asif Ali Nizami, had gone to Lahore airport to catch a flight to Karachi.

While Nazim Ali was apparently told to de-board the plane, his elder brother was allowed to go ahead. When Asif Ali landed in Karachi, he apparently spoke to his family in India to inform them of the development. That was his last contact with his family. Since then, Asif Ali and the Pakistani national, who came to pick him up at the airport, have been missing.