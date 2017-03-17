SADIQABAD-The Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) warned the government not to introduce any amendment to Namoos-e-Risalat Act.

During a meeting held here at Madrasa Raza-e-Mustafa, the JUP office-bearers pointed out that the entire Muslim Ummah is ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of Prophet’s (SAWW) honour. They said that any amendment to the Namoos-e-Risalat Act will not be tolerated. They urged the government to devise a strategy to halt blasphemous posts on social networking sites.

Praising Pak efforts to curb the menace of terrorism, they said that the entire nation supports Operation Raddul Fasaad to weed out splinter groups of the terrorists.

Ghulam Mohiuddin, Qari Sharif Ahmed, Allama Abdul Aziz, Allama Ibrahim Qadri and Maulana Kalimullah attended the meeting.

SEARCH OPERATION

The police, flanked by Pak Army personnel, launched a search operation here in the areas along National Highways. The police also scanned vehicles travelling on the road and conducted biometric verification of travellers.