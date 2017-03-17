Palamu - Three brothers – curiously named Kashmir, Pakistan and Japan Kumar Rocket – were booked on Wednesday for assaulting a policeman during Holi festivities in Palamu district of Indian state of Jharkhand’s, reported Hindustan Times.

Akhilesh Kumar, a driver with the Pipra police station, was allegedly beaten up by the brothers on Monday evening at Chankar village after protesting against his clothes being torn away during kapra-phaar Holi.

The tradition of kapra-phaar is prevalent in remote villages of Jharkhand where revellers tear each other’s clothes, a practice even Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, Lalu Prasad, took part in at his official residence.

Kumar, who had come from Pipra to celebrate Holi at his maternal uncle’s place, also allegedly sustained a bullet shot in his right arm during a scuffle with the accused. The villagers rushed Kumar to a hospital in Hussainabad from where he was referred to Daltonganj for better treatment on Wednesday.

Kumar’s uncle Baijnath Ram told the police in his complaint that one of three accused opened fire at Kumar when he protested his clothes being torn by Kashmir.

“At that time, he was leaving us for duty after having enjoyed a sumptuous dinner with us,” Baijnath said.

Palamu superintendent of police Indrajit Mahatha said a case has been registered against Kashmir, Pakistan and Japan following a complaint by Kumar’s relative. “Both sides, who are neighbours, had some dispute. An investigation has started and raids are being conducted to nab the culprits,” Mahatha said.

The SP also suspended Kumar besides issuing a show cause notice to the Pipra police station officer-in-charge. “Disciplinary action has been initiated against Kumar as he was abstaining from duty when the leave of all policemen stood cancelled for maintaining law and order during Holi,” Mahatha said.