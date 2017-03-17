Two attacks targeted the Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel in the early hours of today, as militants raided a checkpost in Khyber Agency and an FC centre in Shabqadar, Charsadda, Waqt News reported.

Two FC soldiers and six militants were killed in an exchange of fire near the Afghan-Pakistan border in Khyber Agency.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the militants had penetrated the border and attacked the checkpost. "The FC troops efficiently responded to the attack and killed the six terrorists," the ISPR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at least one FC personnel was killed and another injured in an attempted suicide attack on the FC Centre located in Shabqadar.

Two suicide bombers targeted the centre, but were eliminated before they could self-detonate, ISPR confirms.

“Suicide bid to target Shabqadar FC training center has been foiled. Two suicide bombers were killed. One FC soldier killed and another injured,” the ISPR statement read.

Earlier in March three border posts were targeted in a reportedly cross-border attack. Five soldiers were killed in the attack and at least 15 militants were eliminated.