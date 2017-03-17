Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has emphasized the need for a criteria based approach for any new member in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said this while talking to British National Security Advisor Sir Mark Lyall Grant in London.

Sartaj Aziz is visiting UK to attend the 50th meeting of Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group.

He discussed issues related to peace, development, trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism with the British National Security Advisor.

They deliberated on the need to further strengthen the existing relations through the available mechanism of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue.

The Adviser also raised the issue of continuing gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and underscored the need for international community to play a more active role in this regard.

The British National Security Advisor appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and security.