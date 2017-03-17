Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Friday met China’s top diplomat at the foreign office in Beijing, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

The development came during Chief of Army Staff Qamar Bajwa’s three-day trip to China.

The army chief told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Pakistan values its friendship with China and hopes to carry the relationship forward with same zeal.

General Bajwa also thanked the minister and China on their acknowledgments and diplomatic support to Pakistan on core issues.

On his part, the Chinese foreign minister expressed an understanding of the challenges faced by Pakistan, its geo-political relevance, and its contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Yi said China appreciates Pakistan's efforts to maintain a healthy relationship with its neighbouring countries, including India and Afghanistan. He further appreciated Pakistan's efforts for the realisation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as part of the One Belt One Road project.