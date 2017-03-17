Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to continue efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process at Baku in Azerbaijan today, Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mansoor Ahmad khan emphasised the importance of capacity building of the Afghan security forces to effectively combat the grave security threats.

He stressed on the need of bilateral engagement for border management and counter-terrorism cooperation to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists.

The meeting discussed the need of continued efforts for peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.

The delegates also emphasised that regional economic cooperation and connectivity would strengthen prospects of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.