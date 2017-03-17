MIRPUR (AJK)-A large number of allegedly affected candidates staged a protest against the recent results of the examinations held against various posts under the auspices of the AJK Public Service Commission (AJKPSC).

They demanded that the apex court of AJK should declare the results null and void. A large number of the elders representing diverse segments of the society also joined the demonstrating candidates, who were declared unsuccessful, allegedly through repeated changes in the final lists of the results.

The protest was managed by the Action Committee of the candidates who appeared in the recent examinations held for various administrative and other positions. The protesters took out a rally under the leadership of Najam Subhani Advocate, Ch Nazar Hussain Nazar Advocate and Engineer Shoaib Mahmood. It was attended by dozens of candidates including Iftikhar Qadri, Shoaib Mahmood, Kasmran Bashir Tass and Kashif Ali Abbas.

Raising slogans against the AJK PSC, the candidates marched through various city streets including Shaheed Chowk, Allama Iqbal Road and Mian Muhammad Road .

The speakers accused the AJK PSC of changing the merit list and results with alleged ulterior motives to accommodate their favourites including those allegedly failed in the examinations.

They alleged that the AJK PSC declared the failed candidates successful and passed candidates unsuccessful through changes in the final lists of the results. They appreciated the recent verdict by the Supreme Court of Pakistan declaring the examinations held by Sindh Public Service Commission during the period of year 2013 to 2016 null and void for the controversial status of the Sindh PSC.

They prayed to Chief Justice Ibrahim Zia to take immediate note of the situation and initiate an identical action against the alleged controversial examination and the results.

They underlined that the AJK Public Service Commission declared the results of various positions such as ASP, Assistant Commissioners, section officers, assistant director planning and others for which the examination was conducted by the outgoing Public Service Commission, headed by a retired Chief Justice of AJK, which was dissolved by the AJK government for indulging in alleged gross irregularities and inefficiencies.

It issued a notification S&GAD / PSC - 7 (68) 2016 (Gazetted - II) on December 15, 2016. The speakers lamented that despite of the alleged tempering of the results by the existing AJK PSC and declaration of the failed candidates as successful, the AJK government initiated no any action against the alleged scam.

“Resultantly, the future of over 10,000 candidates has fallen bleak,” they said. The speakers further said that it was for the first time in the global history that it declared those candidates allegedly declared failed in the compulsory papers of English Essay as successful.