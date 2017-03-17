Supporters of Pakistan’s blasphemy law staged small protests in different cities across the country on Friday and condemned online blasphemy.

Islamabad has asked Facebook and Twitter to help it identify Pakistanis suspected of blasphemy so that it can prosecute them or pursue their extradition.

An interior ministry spokesman said Facebook had nominated a focal person to contact the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) over the matter.

“Ban social media! Anyone who commits blasphemy is an enemy,” chanted a group of people belonging to Tehreek Hurmat-e-Rasool.

About 100 people shouted similar slogans at Chauburji in Lahore. Several clerics also issued fatwas against online blasphemy after Friday prayers across the country.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Thursday that an official in Pakistan's Washington embassy had approached the two social media companies in an effort to identify Pakistanis, either within the country or abroad, who recently shared material deemed offensive to Islam.

“Questioning Holocaust isn’t allowed but insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is justified as free speech,” Nisar said at a press briefing. “Is it freedom of expression or a disgusting conspiracy against Islam.”

Under the blasphemy laws, anyone found to have insulted Islam or the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) can be sentenced to death.