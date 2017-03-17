ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed the disqualification references against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf`s leaders Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen on technical grounds.

Addressing a news conference along with PML-N leaders Daniyal Aziz and Maiza Hameed here, she said that PTI Chief Imran Khan was avoiding to present himself for accountability before the nation and national institutions.

She said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has presented himself for accountability before the courts and never claimed any immunity but Imran Khan is avoiding legal forums for accountability. She asked PTI chief should avoid levelling baseless allegations against the PM and his family members.

She said that PML-N leaders have presented themselves in the Supreme Court for accountability but PTI has failed to produce documentary evidence against them in court. She said Imran Khan misguided the nation on Panama leaks and wasted the precious time of people.

She said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is one of the most famous leaders and popular among people due to her vision as she has taken several concrete steps for providing better facilities to poor people.

She said Imran Khan always quotes the example of the best western democratic system but he was not ready to follow it himself. She suggested PTI to close its own ‘fake court’ outside the courts and give respects to the decisions of the country’s courts.

Speaking on the occasion, Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan has become habitual in misleading facts and hurling baseless allegations on others. He said Imran Khan should have appeared before the Election Commission and present details of his assets. He said the PTI chief gave the impression in his latest media interaction that he has succeeded in getting clean chit from ECP.

He said that PTI was hiding itself behind the court and avoided to inform the nation about foreign aid. He said that PML-N would file appeal against ECP’s decision.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary also criticised PTI and said that Imran Khan was using abusive language against ECP and it is the style of Imran Khan to pressurise the national institutions before decisions. He said that Imran Khan cannot escape from accountability. He said Jhangir Traeen should tell the people about his unjustified wealth.

Maiza Hameed said on the occasion that Imran Khan has got Maryam Nawz’s phobia as she will be the main opponent of PTI in next general elections. She asked Imran Khan that election could not be won without performance and he needs to focus on the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said Imran Khan should fulfill his promises which he made during his election campaign.

Maiza Hameed said PTI has failed to launch any project related to health and education in KP during last three and half years.