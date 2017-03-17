ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the next edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be staged entirely in Pakistan by his party’s government.

“The next PSL will be held under the PTI government and we will not bring in Railu Katta (third-grade) players,” said the PTI chairman talking to media after watching the final of Insaf Super League (ISL) held in Islamabad.

“We will introduce such a cricket system, which ensures a World Cup victory,” he added.

The cricketer-turned politician said that sports and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be made institutions in his rule.

“We have to fix the flawed sports system by eliminating corruption and nepotism,” he said.

He claimed that PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had built 70 new playgrounds in the province.