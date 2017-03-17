ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought detail of locally-manufactured cardiac stents.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while taking up a suo moto case about the inflated price of stents, directed representatives of stent manufacturers to appear at the next date of hearing.

Additional Advocate General Rana Waqar said that they have relaxed the procedure for the registration of stents and medical devices. The chief justice made it clear that the purpose of the proceedings aimed at protecting the concerns of heart patients.

He said that in an operation theatre, a patient has to experience an awkward situation, battling for survival and wanting to be saved. “The exploitation of the patient is done in the operation theatre,” the CJP noted adding that the price of stent should be determined.

Waqar said that the authorities were now focussing on evolving a mechanism for determining the stent price. The chief justice said that it was the responsibility of the government that the stents were manufactured locally.

Justice Saqib said that imported stent costs Rs0.6 million to Rs0.7 million, while the locally-manufactured stent costs Rs50,000. He observed that “the state does not realise its responsibility until the matter lands in the court”. He said that substandard stent should not be implanted in patients, adding that the court would not tolerate negligence on health issues. The judge said that they would fulfil their responsibility on matters related to public health.

The chief justice hinted that, at a later stage, the court would also examine the prices of drugs.

The hearing was adjourned till the last week of April.