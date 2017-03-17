HYDERABAD - Justice Saeeduddin Nasir of Sindh High Court (SHC) died on Thursday of cardiac arrest. Justice Saeeduddin felt chest pain during the hearing of a case. He was shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad, where he breathed his last.

Upon hearing the news, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed commissioner Hyderabad to shift Justice Saeed immediately to a private hospital of Karachi through helicopter and provide him better medical treatment. However, Justice Saeed could not survive and passed away.

The administration of Civil Hospital Hyderabad did not issue any notification regarding the death of deceased Justice Saeed, however, Sindh Advocate General Allah Bachaio Samroo said that Justice Saeed had died of cardiac arrest and his dead body would be shifted to Karachi through helicopter.

Jusitce Saeed was serving at Hyderabad Registry.