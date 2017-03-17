TOBA TEK SINGH - Citizens caught a dacoit who shot injured a shopkeeper on resistance while his two accomplices managed to escape.

Muhammad Zeeshan, owner of a cellphone shop told the City Police that three dacoits came on a motorcycle and held hostage him, his salesman and some customers at gunpoint in the shop.

They snatched Rs150,000, cellphones and other valuables. In the meantime, Hafiz Zeeshan tried to overpower one of them but they fired gunshots on him, injuring him critically.

Listening to gunshots, shopkeepers of the areas rushed to the shop and caught one of the dacoits while his accomplice managed to flee from the scene. The dacoit was later handed over to the City Police while the police have not disclosed his identity so far.

Bandits rampage thru Kasur areas

KASUR- Bandits deprived citizens of cash and other valuables in different areas of the district here the other day.

According to police, two dacoits looted a passenger van near Phoolnagar Bypass. The van was on the way to Phoolnagar from Lahore when the dacoit intercepted it and looted Rs100,000 and 16 cellphones from passengers at gunpoint.

In Lamby Jagir, armed men looted Rs18,000 and two cellphones from two motorbike riders - Riasat Ali and Shafique. While in Khuddian Khas area, three bandits snatched Rs7,000 from a shopkeeper Anwar.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.