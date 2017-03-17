KASUR-In this age when the importance of books and newspapers has been eclipsed by social and electronic media, a journalist’s pen still has the power to bring revolutionary changes in thoughts of people in society.

This was crux of speeches made at a ceremony held here at Kasur Press Club (KPC) the other day. The Kasur Police high-ups and office-bearers of the KPC attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi advised journalists to highlight public issues in a positive way, adding that they should play their due role in bridging the gap between the public and police.

DSP (Saddr) Mirza Arif Baig pointed out that the media created sense of security among people in Kasur by publishing news on police steps against outlaws.

KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr showered the DPO with praise, saying his efforts for maintaining peace in the district are unprecedented.

KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla and Electronics Media chairman Ajmal Shad stressed the need for cooperation between the police and mediamen for curbing terror in a more effective way.

Union of Journalists president Ata Muhammad Kasuri, KPC general secretary Tariq Jutt and Kasur TMC chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

Violence, accident claim two lives

Two persons were killed in separate incidents here the other day.

According to police, a motorcyclist was killed after the bike rammed into a tree on Multan Road in Ghummanke. Mulazim Hussain was on the way back home on a motorbike when the bike skidded off road due to speeding and rammed into a tree. Resultantly, the biker died on the spot.

On the other hand, a man shot dead his younger brother over domestic issue in Muhammadipur area of Changa Manga.

According to the Changa Manga Police, Iftikhar alias Billa and his younger brother Farooq quarrelled over some domestic issue. Arguing with his brother, Iftikhar got enraged and shot him dead. The police registered a case against the accused.