Minsiter for Law and Justice Mr Zahid Hamid responding to an adjournment motion, in the National Assembly, moved by Leader of the Opposition Aitzaz Ahsan and others said, the government is making all out efforts to ensure fair, transparent and credible census. He said "Each and every suggestion from the House will be given due consideration to make the census process credible and transparent."

The Minister said that column for special persons and transgenders have also been included in the census form on the directions of Supreme Court. Similarly, census in all the agencies of FATA will be held in second phase on the suggestion from the people of the area as they believe that all the IDPs of FATA have not returned.

Zahid Hamid said that directions have also been issued to enumerators that use of pencil will not be allowed whiling filling in the census form.