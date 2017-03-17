SARGODHA:- A summary has been worked out to connect Sargodha with CPEC through a link road. According to the Deputy Commissioner office source, the project for construction of a link road is under consideration of the district government to connect Sargodha with CPEC. While a feasibility report of the project is also being evolved. According to sources, under the directives Sargodha DC Liaqat Ali Chattha, a link road will be constructed from 33 Phatak to Jhal Chakian, Khushab and Mianwali.