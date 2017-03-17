GUJRANWALA-A triple murder convict was sent to the gallows here at Central Jail on Thursday.

According to prosecution, former police constable Gulzar had gunned down three persons including Shafiq, Irfan and Sultan outside sessions court on May 20, 2002 over old enmity. He was awarded death penalty by the Anti-Terrorism Court Gujranwala on July 3, 2003. Later, the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court upheld his death sentenced while his clemency appeal was also turned down the president. The Anti-Terrorism Court issued his death warrant on March 10. Dead body of the convict was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal-formalities.