OKARA-Dacoits looted a cosmetics shop and critically injured two persons on resistance here late the other night.

According to the City A Division Police, three armed dacoits, riding a motorcycle, stormed a cosmetics shop here in Rauf Market at Benazir Central Avenue. The bandits collected cash at gunpoint and shot at and critically injured Anwar and Adeel when they put up resistance. The injured were shifted to hospital. The City A Division Police have registered a case of the incident.

THEFT CASE REGISTERED

The Saddr Police registered a case against unidentified dacoits on charges of stealing 12 dry batteries and cable worth Rs0.6 million from PTCL’s rural exchange in village 24/GD.

The case has been registered on the report of Shafique Hassan. According to the FIR, the dacoits tied up with string security guard Muhammad Azam and made off with the batteries and cable.

SUICIDE

A youth committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills after his parents admonished him over some family dispute.

Muhammad Azam, 17, resident of village Kharl Kalan near Haveli Lakha died on the spot.