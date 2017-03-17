PESHAWAR: Unknown men opened fire on a police mobile in Tahkal, Peshawar. One police officer was killed, while two others were injured.

According to the police, unknown men riding a motorcycle opened fire on police mobile. A police officer was killed, while two police officers sustained injuries.

One of the attackers was killed during reactive fire by police, while the other was able to escape, said police. His body was shifted to the morgue.

A pistol and documents were recovered from the suspects’ possession.