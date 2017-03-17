Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Friday was presented with the United States Legion of Merit — one of the highest military awards of the US Armed Forces — by Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson while on an official visit to the US.

Admiral Zakaullah was received by Admiral Richardson at a ceremony where a contingent of the US Navy presented him with a guard of honour at the US Navy Yard.

Later, in a meeting with Admiral Richardson, the naval chief discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral naval collaboration and the security environment in the Indian Ocean Region.

Admiral Zakaullah thanked the US chief of naval operations for the active participation of the US Navy in the multinational AMAN-17 naval exercise conducted by Pakistan Navy in Karachi last month.

Earlier, during meetings with special representatives from Afghanistan and Pakistan, Admiral Zakaullah had highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in the fight against terrorism in general, and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security in particular.

Admiral Zakaullah also met Deputy Commander US Fleet Forces Command, Vice Admiral Richard Breckenridge at the US Fleet Forces Headquarters, Norfolk, Virginia and was given detailed briefings regarding US Fleet Forces Command.