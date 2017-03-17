SADIQABAD- Victims of the fire incident at Lunda Bazaar were assured of compensation and complete restoration of their shops by the govt.

Talking to victims of the fire incident here at Sadiqabad Press Club, PML-N leader Sardar Munir Ahmed assured them to get their problems resolved by the government. “For the purpose, I will call on Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafique and apprise him of the difficulties the vendors of Lunda Bazaar are grappling with,” he said.

He claimed that he will not sit idle until the affected vendors re-establish their business.