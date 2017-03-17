The Senate was informed today that steps are being taken to upgrade forecasting equipment and network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal told the House during question hour that PMD has been included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework to increase capacity of the forecasting capability of the department.

To a question, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Pakistan's exports to Central Asian countries have been doubled in the last three years.

He said that roadshows were organized in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan to introduce Pakistani products in the Central Asian markets.

To another question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that the government is taking every step for the capacity building of the Airport Security Force to ensure security.