SIALKOT-The work at Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project has begun under the supervision of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) with levelling of the land near village Lorhiki, Daska.

The district administration reviewed the construction work with the senior FWO officials. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced the project while addressing a big public meeting near Sambrial-Sialkot on August 22, 2016.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration acquired 850-acre land in Daska and Sambrial tehsils and handed over the land to the National Highway Authority (NHA). He added that 638 acres of land has been acquired in Daska tehsil’s 18 villages with total cost of Rs1.18 billion.

A 212 acre land has been acquired in Sambrial tehsil’s six villages with total cost of Rs.430 million. He said that the government had released a special grant of Rs1.61 billion as first tranche for land acquisition for the grand project.

Industrialists urged

to adopt new tech

The Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) urged the Sialkot based manufacturers and exporters of the surgical instruments to use advanced techniques so as to fight global trade challenges.

PCSIR Sialkot Lahore Director General Quratul Ain while addressing an awareness seminar held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said that the use of the advanced technologies has become vital to meet the global trade challenges and save the surgical instruments from rusting.

On the occasion, senior experts of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Pakistan Institute of Technology for Minerals and Advanced Engineering Material (PITMAEM) gave detailed briefing on new technique used for a light coat of a protective material, such as metal oxide, to create a shell against corrosion. A large number of manufacturer, exporters and the representatives of trade bodies attended the seminar.